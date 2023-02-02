UDR Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UDR

In trading on Thursday, shares of UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.06, changing hands as high as $44.55 per share. UDR Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UDR's low point in its 52 week range is $37.18 per share, with $60.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.47. The UDR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

