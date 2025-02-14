$UDMY stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UDMY stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,887,387 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UDMY:
$UDMY Insider Trading Activity
$UDMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000
- SARAH BLANCHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $362,250
- EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 35,518 shares for an estimated $319,665
- GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $172,079.
$UDMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $UDMY stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 2,713,675 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,333,545
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 1,462,364 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,879,988
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,306,778 shares (+1985.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,754,782
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 749,373 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,575,335
- QUAKER CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 564,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,645,283
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 563,354 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,191,353
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 500,456 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,118,752
$UDMY Government Contracts
We have seen $1,337,245 of award payments to $UDMY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR UDEMY CONTENT LICENSES FOR DIGITAL UNIVERSITY IN SUPPORT OF THE AIR FORCE BUSINESS ...: $849,981
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR 5,386 UDEMY USER/CONTENT LICENSES FOR US SPACE FORCE.: $185,870
- THIS TASK ORDER IS FOR USER CONTENT LICENSES FOR DEFENSE FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING SERVICE IN SUPPORT OF DIGIT...: $77,682
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR UDEMY USER/CONTENT LICENSES FOR DLA IN SUPPORT OF DIGITAL UNIVERSITY.: $71,228
- UDEMY USER LICENSES FOR UNITED STATES COAST GUARD IN SUPPORT OF DIGITAL UNIVERSITY.: $41,791
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
