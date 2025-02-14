$UDMY stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UDMY stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,887,387 of trading volume.

$UDMY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UDMY:

$UDMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000

SARAH BLANCHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $362,250

EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 35,518 shares for an estimated $319,665

GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $172,079.

$UDMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $UDMY stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UDMY Government Contracts

We have seen $1,337,245 of award payments to $UDMY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

