News & Insights

Stocks
UDMY

$UDMY stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 14, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$UDMY stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,887,387 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $UDMY:

$UDMY Insider Trading Activity

$UDMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000
  • SARAH BLANCHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $362,250
  • EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 35,518 shares for an estimated $319,665
  • GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $172,079.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UDMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $UDMY stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UDMY Government Contracts

We have seen $1,337,245 of award payments to $UDMY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $UDMY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

UDMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.