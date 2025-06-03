Udemy Secures $200 Mln Credit Facility To Fuel AI Growth And Strategic Expansion

(RTTNews) - Udemy (UDMY), an AI-powered skills development platform with nearly 80 million users worldwide, has finalized a $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

Set to mature on May 30, 2030, the facility aims to enhance Udemy's financial flexibility in support of its long-term growth strategy. As of closing, the facility remains undrawn, with the company maintaining a strong liquidity position—holding over $350 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025, and no outstanding debt.

CEO Hugo Sarrazin stated that the new facility strengthens Udemy's ability to invest in high-return initiatives and accelerate AI innovation across both enterprise and consumer offerings. With more than $550 million in total liquidity, Udemy is well-positioned to seize strategic opportunities in a market shaped by rapid AI-driven reskilling needs and workforce transformation. The company emphasized its focus on disciplined capital allocation and maintaining financial strength amid evolving global demands.

The agreement was signed with a lending group led by Citibank, N.A. (Administrative Agent), along with MUFG Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding. Further information is available via the Form 8-K filing on Udemy's investor relations website.

UDMY is currently trading at $7.65, or 1.46% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

