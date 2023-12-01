Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Udemy, Inc. (UDMY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 65% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $14.9 in the previous session. Udemy, Inc. has gained 41% since the start of the year compared to the 46% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 57% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2023, Udemy, Inc. reported EPS of $0.05 versus consensus estimate of $-0.02.

For the current fiscal year, Udemy, Inc. is expected to post earnings of -$0.04 per share on $725.06 million in revenues. This represents a 91.67% change in EPS on a 15.25% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.06 per share on $833.51 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 268.75% and 14.96%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Udemy, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Udemy, Inc. has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Udemy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Udemy, Inc. passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Udemy, Inc. shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does UDMY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UDMY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM). PUBM has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. PubMatic, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 137.50%, and for the current fiscal year, PUBM is expected to post earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $260.56 million.

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. have gained 41.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 696.25X and a P/CF of 12.69X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UDMY and PUBM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

