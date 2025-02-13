UDEMY Earnings Results: $UDMY Reports Quarterly Earnings

UDEMY ($UDMY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $199,940,000, beating estimates of $198,567,949 by $1,372,051.

UDEMY Insider Trading Activity

UDEMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000

SARAH BLANCHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $362,250

EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 35,518 shares for an estimated $319,665

GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $172,079.

UDEMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of UDEMY stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UDEMY Government Contracts

We have seen $1,337,245 of award payments to $UDMY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

