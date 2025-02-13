UDEMY Earnings Results: $UDMY Reports Quarterly Earnings

UDEMY ($UDMY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $199,940,000, beating estimates of $198,567,949 by $1,372,051.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UDMY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
UDEMY Insider Trading Activity
UDEMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000
- SARAH BLANCHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $362,250
- EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 35,518 shares for an estimated $319,665
- GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $172,079.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
UDEMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of UDEMY stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 1,462,364 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,879,988
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,306,778 shares (+1985.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,754,782
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 749,373 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,575,335
- QUAKER CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 564,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,645,283
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 563,354 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,191,353
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 500,456 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,118,752
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 489,798 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,644,097
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
UDEMY Government Contracts
We have seen $1,337,245 of award payments to $UDMY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR UDEMY CONTENT LICENSES FOR DIGITAL UNIVERSITY IN SUPPORT OF THE AIR FORCE BUSINESS ...: $849,981
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR 5,386 UDEMY USER/CONTENT LICENSES FOR US SPACE FORCE.: $185,870
- THIS TASK ORDER IS FOR USER CONTENT LICENSES FOR DEFENSE FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING SERVICE IN SUPPORT OF DIGIT...: $77,682
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR UDEMY USER/CONTENT LICENSES FOR DLA IN SUPPORT OF DIGITAL UNIVERSITY.: $71,228
- UDEMY USER LICENSES FOR UNITED STATES COAST GUARD IN SUPPORT OF DIGITAL UNIVERSITY.: $41,791
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.