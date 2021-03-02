Uday Yadav Is The President & COO of Electrical Sector of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) And They Just Sold 30% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Uday Yadav, the President & COO of Electrical Sector recently netted about US$1.6m selling shares at an average price of US$132. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Eaton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chairman and Chief Financial & Planning Officer, Richard Fearon, sold US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$102 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$134. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 25% of Richard Fearon's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$484k for 5.75k shares. But insiders sold 184.13k shares worth US$19m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Eaton than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ETN Insider Trading Volume March 2nd 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Eaton Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Eaton insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$127m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Eaton Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Eaton stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Eaton that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Eaton may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.