UCTT vs. ENTG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery stocks are likely familiar with Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) and Entegris (ENTG). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Ultra Clean Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Entegris has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that UCTT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

UCTT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.85, while ENTG has a forward P/E of 28.64. We also note that UCTT has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENTG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87.

Another notable valuation metric for UCTT is its P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ENTG has a P/B of 3.38.

Based on these metrics and many more, UCTT holds a Value grade of B, while ENTG has a Value grade of F.

UCTT sticks out from ENTG in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that UCTT is the better option right now.

