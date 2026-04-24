UCTT Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $525.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.34%.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days at 27 cents per share, indicating a decline of 3.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

UCTT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions and matching the same on the other, with the average surprise being 0.66%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Ultra Clean, being the developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries, is likely to have benefited from the growth of the entire semiconductor sector due to increased traction from AI data centers and high performance computing clients.

Structural expansion of wafer fabrication equipment spending for increased demand for high performance GPUs, HBMs and DRAMs for AI infrastructure, physical AI applications and increasing semiconductor device complexity, is likely to have driven UCTT’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Rising momentum in etch and deposition processes, including ALD and high-precision etch, along with increasing demand for advanced packaging and NAND layer upgrades, is expected to have aided Ultra Clean’s performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. UCTT is also well-positioned for capacity expansion.

UCTT’s capacity readiness, with utilization currently around 65% and room to scale toward $3 billion in revenues, is expected to have positioned the company to capture incremental demand in the to-be-reported quarter. Ultra Clean’s UCT 3.0 Strategy and co-innovation model are likely to have added to investors’ optimism in the to-be-reported quarter.

Ultra Clean is targeting deeper integration with its customers at the development and design stage, which will ensure increased participation in new product introductions and faster transition from design to production. This strategy is expected to have helped UCTT gain investors’ confidence.

However, weaker near-term performance due to product mix shifts, lower volumes and margin pressures from tariffs, material and transportation costs are likely to have weighed on recent results. The company also expects demand to be higher in the second half of 2026, indicating relatively modest growth in the near term.

Earnings Whispers for UCTT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ultra Clean this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though UCTT sports a Zacks Rank #1, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.