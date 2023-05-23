UCTT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.37, changing hands as high as $31.57 per share. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UCTT's low point in its 52 week range is $23.32 per share, with $39.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.