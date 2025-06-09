Ucore Upsizes Private Placement To C$14 Mln Amid Strong Investor Demand

(RTTNews) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (UCU.V) has increased its previously announced private placement from C$10 million to C$14 million due to high investor interest; besides, the offering is expected to close around June 19, 2025.

The upsized offering includes up to 11.67 million units at C$1.20 each, with each unit consisting of one common share and half a warrant. Each whole warrant allows the purchase of an additional share at C$1.75 within 36 months of closing.

The agents, Red Cloud Securities and Raymond James Ltd., have the option to sell an additional 1.25 million units, potentially raising the total proceeds to C$15.5 million. The units will be offered in most Canadian provinces (excluding Québec) under the listed issuer financing exemption, and may also be sold in the U.S. under applicable exemptions.

Proceeds from the offering will support Ucore's planned strategic metals complex in Louisiana, including finalizing feedstock and offtake agreements, fulfilling commitments to the U.S. Department of Defense and Natural Resources Canada, confirming column testing, advancing engineering work, and covering general working capital.

Monday UCU.V closed at C$1.37 or 3.7879% higher on the TSXV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.