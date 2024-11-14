News & Insights

Stocks

Ucore Rare Metals Secures $2.4M in Private Placement

November 14, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ucore Rare Metals (TSE:UCU) has released an update.

Ucore Rare Metals has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $2.4 million through the sale of 4.8 million units. The funds will support various strategic initiatives, including agreements for their Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana and general corporate purposes. Insider participation in the offering highlights confidence in the company’s growth plans.

For further insights into TSE:UCU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.