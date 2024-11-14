Ucore Rare Metals Secures $2.4M in Private Placement

Ucore Rare Metals (TSE:UCU) has released an update.

Ucore Rare Metals has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $2.4 million through the sale of 4.8 million units. The funds will support various strategic initiatives, including agreements for their Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana and general corporate purposes. Insider participation in the offering highlights confidence in the company’s growth plans.

