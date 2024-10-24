Ucore Rare Metals Advances REE Project with DoD

Ucore Rare Metals (TSE:UCU) has released an update.

Ucore Rare Metals is making significant progress in its $4 million collaboration with the US Department of Defense, focusing on the commercialization of rare earth elements in Louisiana. The company has completed 60% of the project’s objectives, including setting up a state-of-the-art analytical lab and initiating a technology transfer program.

