UCON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (Symbol: UCON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.28, changing hands as low as $24.26 per share. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UCON's low point in its 52 week range is $23.43 per share, with $24.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.28.

