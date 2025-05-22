uCloudlink Revenue Rises on New Products

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) reported fiscal 2025 first-quarter results on May 21, 2025, delivering $18.75 million in revenue, a 3.3% increase over the prior year period, and positive cash generation. The company advanced its portfolio with multiple new product launches across Internet of Things, pet, and fixed broadband segments. It also signaled major upcoming partnerships and commercial rollouts. Key operating and financial metrics as well as strategic expansion initiatives are outlined below.

Multi-Line Product Expansion and User Growth Breakthroughs

The company transitioned from a single line protocol to four business segments in 2025, including people, IoT, SIM, and pet connectivity solutions, with daily active IoT terminals increasing 12-fold year over year. New solutions showcased at global events such as MWC Barcelona and MVNO World Congress have accelerated partner engagement and introduce differentiated innovations for multiple end-markets.

"Year 2025 marks our transformation year during which our business expanded from a single line protocol to four protocols, and the user figures to be released in Q3 will be crucial indicators of this transformation."

-- Chaohui Chen, Co-Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer

Investors should anticipate meaningful step-changes in reported user metrics in Q3 2025, which can serve as milestone indicators of adoption scale and provide insight into strategic progress.

Operational Leverage and Sales Mix Pressure Profitability

Though operating expenses (excluding share-based compensation) rose to $9.9 million (accounting for 53% of revenue, up from 47% in Q1 2024) and gross margin contracted to 51.7% from 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024, the company attributed margin compression to a surge in outbound roaming services for Chinese travelers and higher upfront marketing costs for new business lines. Geographic revenue distribution remained broad, led by Japan (40.4% of revenue), and daily active terminal counts remained stable overall while IoT activity soared.

"This is because the mixtures are set of different sales categories across regions and countries. For instance, in the first quarter of this year, our outbound roaming service for our Chinese outbound travelers increased significantly. And these Chinese outbound travelers rent our terminals, WiFi hotspot terminals, for their roaming connections traveling outbound."

-- Yimeng Shi, Chief Financial Officer

Current investments and sales mix volatility temporarily pressure profits, but they position the firm for scalable revenue growth.

Accelerating Global Partnerships and Channel Diversification

The new product suite triggered expanded commercial discussions with mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), tier-two and tier-three carriers, and non-traditional partners such as pet channel retailers across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. Management expects to finalize several international operator partnerships and pursue direct-to-channel expansion, broadening sales reach and revenue streams beyond legacy travel-centric offerings.

"But our new product for PetPhone is very popular, no matter if it’s tier-one or tier-two carriers or MVNO carriers. They all like this solution because we create new revenue for these partners. ... Since the MWC and last week’s MVNO World Congress, we have gained a lot of interest. So recently, I think we will close some deals with these carriers. You can wait for our IR in the coming months."

-- Chaohui Chen, Co-Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer

Expansion into new verticals and operator partnerships could dramatically shift the company’s market size and amplify recurring service-driven revenue, providing a foundation for sustained topline growth and competitive differentiation in the global connectivity ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

Management guided for Q2 2025 revenue to come in between $23 million and $25 million, up by 2.7%–11.6% year over year, and announced Q3 2025 as the starting point for regular disclosure of key user metrics segmented by business line. Production scaling for four new solutions is set for Q3, with commercial launches and additional partnership agreements anticipated in Q2 and Q3 2025. No specific guidance on profitability or operating margins was included in the transcript.

