UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 3.4% Revenue Growth Amid Losses

UCLOUDLINK reported Q1 2025 revenues of $18.7 million, reflecting a 3.4% increase, with a net loss of $0.6 million.

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC., a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, revealing total revenues of $18.7 million, a 3.4% increase from the previous year, but a net loss of $0.6 million compared to a net income of $0.4 million in Q1 2024. The gross profit decreased to $9.7 million, while adjusted net income also fell to $0.4 million. Operationally, total data consumption was almost unchanged at 43,179 terabytes, and the average daily active terminals decreased slightly to 308,863. The company's CEO highlighted growth in its GlocalMe ecosystem and the successful introduction of innovative products at MWC Barcelona 2025, such as the AI-powered PetPhone. For Q2 2025, the company anticipates revenue between $23.0 million and $25.0 million, reflecting continued optimism about its market position and product offerings.

Potential Positives

UCLOUDLINK reported total revenues of US$18.7 million, a 3.4% increase from the same period last year, indicating growth amidst challenging financial conditions.

The company achieved adjusted net income of US$0.4 million and net cash inflow from operations of US$0.2 million, reflecting a solid financial position.

UCLOUDLINK showcased innovative solutions such as the AI-powered PetPhone and eSIM Trio at MWC Barcelona 2025, which could broaden its market reach and drive future growth.

The company expects total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 to be between US$23.0 million and US$25.0 million, projecting a positive outlook for continued revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues increased only modestly by 3.4% year-over-year, raising concerns about overall growth potential.

Gross profit decreased by 3.1%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.

Net loss of $0.6 million contrasts sharply with the net income of $0.4 million from the same period in the previous year, signaling a significant decline in financial performance.

FAQ

What were UCLOUDLINK's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were US$18.7 million, a 3.4% increase from US$18.1 million in Q1 2024.

How did gross profit change in Q1 2025?

Gross profit decreased by 3.1% to US$9.7 million in Q1 2025, compared to US$10.0 million in Q1 2024.

What was UCLOUDLINK's net loss for the first quarter of 2025?

The net loss for Q1 2025 was US$0.6 million, compared to a net income of US$0.4 million in Q1 2024.

What key innovations did UCLOUDLINK showcase at MWC Barcelona 2025?

UCLOUDLINK introduced PetPhone, eSIM Trio, and CloudSIM Kit, enhancing connectivity solutions for pets, devices, and IoT.

What is the revenue outlook for UCLOUDLINK in Q2 2025?

The expected total revenues for Q2 2025 are projected to be between US$23.0 million and US$25.0 million.

HONG KONG, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Total revenues



were US$18.7 million, representing an increase of 3.4% from US$18.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.



were US$18.7 million, representing an increase of 3.4% from US$18.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Gross profit



was US$9.7 million, representing a decrease of 3.1% from US$10.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.



was US$9.7 million, representing a decrease of 3.1% from US$10.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Loss from operations



was US$0.5 million, compared to an income from operations of US$0.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.



was US$0.5 million, compared to an income from operations of US$0.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Net loss



was US$0.6 million, compared to a net income of US$0.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.



was US$0.6 million, compared to a net income of US$0.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



was US$0.4 million, compared to US$1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.



was US$0.4 million, compared to US$1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)



was US$1.4 million, compared to US$1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.









First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights









Total data consumed in the first quarter through the Company’s platform was 43,179 terabytes (6,711 terabytes procured by the Company and 36,468 terabytes procured by our business partners), representing a decrease of 0.1% from 43,208 terabytes in the first quarter of 2024.



Total data consumed in the first quarter through the Company’s platform was 43,179 terabytes (6,711 terabytes procured by the Company and 36,468 terabytes procured by our business partners), representing a decrease of 0.1% from 43,208 terabytes in the first quarter of 2024.



Average daily active terminals in the first quarter were 308,863 (17,803 owned by the Company and 291,060 not owned by the Company), representing a decrease of 0.3% from 309,906 in the first quarter of 2024. The average daily active terminals in the first quarter comprised 296,597 from



GlocalMe



mobile/fixed broadband business, 621 from



GlocalMe



Life business, 5,219 from



GlocalMe



SIM business and 6,426 from



GlocalMe



IoT business, compared to 308,375, 201, 829 and 501, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024. As a proportion of daily active terminals, 56.2% were from uCloudlink 1.0 international data connectivity services and 43.8% were from uCloudlink 2.0 local data connectivity services during the first quarter of 2025. Average daily data usage per terminal was 1.59 GB in March 2025.



Average daily active terminals in the first quarter were 308,863 (17,803 owned by the Company and 291,060 not owned by the Company), representing a decrease of 0.3% from 309,906 in the first quarter of 2024. The average daily active terminals in the first quarter comprised 296,597 from GlocalMe mobile/fixed broadband business, 621 from GlocalMe Life business, 5,219 from GlocalMe SIM business and 6,426 from GlocalMe IoT business, compared to 308,375, 201, 829 and 501, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024. As a proportion of daily active terminals, 56.2% were from uCloudlink 1.0 international data connectivity services and 43.8% were from uCloudlink 2.0 local data connectivity services during the first quarter of 2025. Average daily data usage per terminal was 1.59 GB in March 2025.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had served 2,878 business partners in 63 countries and regions. The Company had 183 patents with 169 approved and 14 pending approval, while the pool of SIM cards was from 391 MNOs globally as of March 31, 2025.













Executive Commentary







Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, commented, “We kicked off 2025 with a solid performance as our expanding



GlocalMe



ecosystem continues to gain traction and build momentum. Total revenues during the quarter were US$18.7 million, in-line with guidance, representing an increase of 3.4% year-over-year. Our financial position remains solid, with adjusted net income of US$0.4 million and net cash inflow from operations of US$0.2 million. Our 1.0 international data connectivity services business continued to grow, with full-speed 5G network coverage increasing to 80 countries and regions, further expanding our market share and strengthening our leading market position.”





“A notable highlight during the quarter was the showcasing of our newest innovative solutions for people, Internet of Things (IoT) and pets at MWC Barcelona 2025.



PetPhone



, the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) powered smartphone for pets, offers fun pet interactions, community engagement, and improved safety and health monitoring with 6-tech global positioning.



eSIM Trio



represents a revolutionary leap in SIM technology by combining



OTA SIM



,



eSIM



, and



CloudSIM



technologies into a single seamless solution, eliminating the need for expensive international roaming while delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity across devices. Our



CloudSIM Kit



all-in-one IoT solution overcomes network congestion challenges by intelligently selecting and dynamically switching between full-speed 4G and 5G connections across multiple carriers globally.



MeowGo G50 Max



is our next-generation mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, with AI-driven Sky-to-Ground connectivity. These innovative solutions will drive growth and expand the visibility and exposure of our broader



GlocalMe



solutions with strong interest from consumers, global operators, enterprise customers, and business partners. We are currently in advanced commercial discussions with multiple major operators worldwide, with several partnerships expected to be finalized in the coming months. Each of these solutions will be commercially launched from May to June 2025 with scaled production expected to begin in the third quarter. Commercial application of our



GlocalMe



IoT solutions continues to scale as they are increasingly adopted by China’s thriving automotive manufacturers for use in their infotainment systems. We also continue to develop industry-wide partnerships for their application in the security camera, dashboard camera, and other related high-growth sectors.”





“With our expanding product portfolio, deepening partnerships, application of AI, and accelerating adoption of our IoT solutions, we are confident in our ability to drive growth throughout the remainder of the year. We are making clear progress in scaling up our user base and diversifying our revenue streams to a mix of value-added services and mobile data traffic solutions. We believe these measures will better reflect the direction our business is headed in and provide investors with a clearer understanding of the strategic progress we are making in building a comprehensive global mobile data traffic sharing marketplace.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results











Revenues









Total Revenues were US$18.7 million, representing an increase of 3.4% from US$18.1 million in the same period of 2024.









Revenues from services



were US$14.2 million, representing an increase of 4.9% from US$13.5 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in revenues from international data connectivity services.







Revenues from data connectivity services



were US$11.2 million, representing an increase of 4.7% from US$10.7 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from international data connectivity services to US$9.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$9.0 million in the same period of 2024, as a result of the continual recovery of international travel, which was partially offset by a decrease in revenues from local data connectivity services to US$1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 from US$1.7 million in the same period of 2024.







Revenues from PaaS and SaaS services



were US$2.7 million, representing an increase of 2.8% from US$2.6 million in the same period of 2024.







were US$14.2 million, representing an increase of 4.9% from US$13.5 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in revenues from international data connectivity services.





Revenues from sales of products



were US$4.5 million, representing a decrease of 0.9% from US$4.6 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease of US$0.9 million in sales of data related products, which was partially offset by an increase of US$0.9 million in sales of terminals.



were US$4.5 million, representing a decrease of 0.9% from US$4.6 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease of US$0.9 million in sales of data related products, which was partially offset by an increase of US$0.9 million in sales of terminals.





Geographic Distribution











During the first quarter of 2025, as a percentage of our total revenues, Japan contributed 40.4%, Mainland China contributed 31.2%, North America contributed 12.9%, and other countries and regions contributed the remaining 15.5%, compared to 40.9%, 25.3%, 16.8% and 17.0%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024.











Cost of Revenues









Cost of revenues was US$9.0 million, representing an increase of 11.5% from US$8.1 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was attributable to the increase in cost of services, which was partially offset by the decrease in cost of products sold.









Cost of services



was US$6.1 million, representing an increase of 28.1% from US$4.7 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was mainly attributable to the increasing rental use of 5G Wi-Fi terminals for international data connectivity services in Mainland China.



was US$6.1 million, representing an increase of 28.1% from US$4.7 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was mainly attributable to the increasing rental use of 5G Wi-Fi terminals for international data connectivity services in Mainland China.





Cost of products





sold



was US$2.9 million, representing a decrease of 11.7% from US$3.4 million in the same period of 2024.











Gross Profit









Overall gross profit was US$9.7 million, compared to US$10.0 million in the same period of 2024. Overall gross margin was 51.7% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 55.2% in the same period of 2024.





Gross profit on services was US$8.1 million, compared to US$8.8 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin on services was 57.3% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 65.0% in the same period of 2024.





Gross profit on sales of products was US$1.6 million, compared to US$1.2 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin on sales of products was 34.3% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 26.2% in the same period of 2024.









Operating Expenses









Total operating expenses were US$10.2 million, compared to US$9.0 million in the same period of 2024.









Research and development expenses



were US$1.4 million, representing a decrease of 5.3% from US$1.5 million in the same period of 2024.



were US$1.4 million, representing a decrease of 5.3% from US$1.5 million in the same period of 2024.





Sales and marketing expenses



were US$5.7 million, representing an increase of 40.6% from US$4.1 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to increases of US$0.8 million in promotion fees, US$0.3 million in service fees, US$0.2 million in employee benefit expenses and US$0.2 million in exhibition expenses.



were US$5.7 million, representing an increase of 40.6% from US$4.1 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to increases of US$0.8 million in promotion fees, US$0.3 million in service fees, US$0.2 million in employee benefit expenses and US$0.2 million in exhibition expenses.





General and administrative expenses



were US$3.1 million, representing a decrease of 7.3% from US$3.4 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreases of US$0.5 million in professional service fees, US$0.3 million in testing fees and US$0.1 million in share-based compensation expenses, which was partially offset by an increase of US$0.8 million in bad debt provisions.















Loss/Income from Operations









Loss from operations was US$0.5 million, compared to an income from operations of US$0.5 million in the same period of 2024.









Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP), which excludes the impact of share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments, share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, interest expense, income tax expenses and depreciation and amortization, was US$1.4 million, compared to US$1.7 million in the same period of 2024.









Net Interest Expenses









Net interest expenses were US$0.05 million, compared to US$0.04 million in the same period of 2024.









Net Loss/Income









Net loss was US$0.6 million, compared to a net income of US$0.4 million in the same period of 2024.









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)









Adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments and share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, was US$0.4 million, compared to US$1.3 million in the same period of 2024.









Basic and Diluted Loss/Earnings per ADS









Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.02 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.01 in the same period of 2024.









Cash and Cash Equivalents









As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$31.1 million, compared to US$30.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a net inflow of US$0.2 million from operations and proceeds of US$1.3 million from bank borrowings, which were partially offset by US$0.3 million in capital expenditure and repayments of US$0.3 million for bank borrowings.









Capital Expenditures (“CAPEX”)









CAPEX was US$0.3 million compared to US$0.6 million in the same period of 2024.







Business Outlook







For the second quarter of 2025, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between US$23.0 million and US$25.0 million, representing an increase of 2.7% to 11.6% compared to the same period of 2024.





The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments and share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments, share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, interest expense, income tax expenses and depreciation and amortization.





The Company believes that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss). The Company believes that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non- GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation, fair value gain/loss in other investments and share of profit/loss in equity method investment, net of tax, have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.





The Company compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.







Conference Call







UCLOUDLINK will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:









International:





+1-412-902-4272









US (Toll Free):





+1-888-346-8982









UK (Toll Free):





0-800-279-9489









UK (Local Toll):





0-207-544-1375









Mainland China (Toll Free):





400-120-1203









Hong Kong (Toll Free):





800-905-945









Hong Kong (Local Toll):





+852-3018-4992









Singapore (Toll Free):





800-120-6157





















Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.”





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



https://ir.ucloudlink.com



.





A telephone replay will be available one hours after the end of the conference until May 28, 2025 by dialing:









US (Toll Free):





+1-877-344-7529









International:





+1-412-317-0088









Canada (Toll Free):





855-669-9658









Replay Passcode:





8953824























About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.







UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the financial guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as UCLOUDLINK’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. UCLOUDLINK may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about UCLOUDLINK’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: UCLOUDLINK’s strategies; UCLOUDLINK’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; UCLOUDLINK’s ability to increase its user base and usage of its mobile data connectivity services, and improve operational efficiency; competition in the global mobile data connectivity service industry; changes in UCLOUDLINK’s revenues, costs or expenditures; governmental policies and regulations relating to the global mobile data connectivity service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to UCLOUDLINK’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and UCLOUDLINK undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:











UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.









Daniel Gao









Tel: +852-2180-6111









E-mail:



ir@ucloudlink.com



















Investor Relations:









Christensen Advisory









Christian Arnell, Managing Director









Tel: +852-2117-0861









E-mail:



ucloudlink@christensencomms.com

































UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)





























As of December 31,

















As of March 31,

















2024





















2025

















ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









30,057





















31,075













Accounts receivable, net









7,880





















6,098













Inventories









1,312





















2,338













Prepayments and other current assets









5,637





















5,290













Other investments









8,703





















7,975













Amounts due from related parties









1,971





















1,573















Total current assets













55,560

























54,349

















Non-current assets



































Long-term investments









2,011





















2,012













Property and equipment, net









4,025





















3,496













Right-of-use assets, net









2,876





















2,408













Intangible assets, net









507





















474















Total non-current assets













9,419

























8,390

















TOTAL ASSETS













64,979

























62,739

















































LIABILITIES





































Current liabilities



































Short term borrowings









6,956





















7,941













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









25,169





















23,094













Accounts payable









7,445





















6,934













Amounts due to related parties









49





















-













Contract liabilities









709





















941













Operating lease liabilities









1,853





















1,788















Total current liabilities













42,181

























40,698

















Non-current liabilities



































Operating lease liabilities









1,088





















642













Other non-current liabilities









87





















73















Total non-current liabilities













1,175

























715

















TOTAL LIABILITIES













43,356

























41,413

















































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Class A ordinary shares









13





















13













Class B ordinary shares









6





















6













Additional paid-in capital









241,378





















241,707













Accumulated other comprehensive income









2,234





















2,222













Accumulated losses









(222,008





)

















(222,622





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













21,623

























21,326

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













64,979

























62,739





































































UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)









(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)

























For the three months ended

















March 31,









2024

















March 31,









2025













Revenues













18,128

























18,749















Revenues from services









13,537





















14,199













Sales of products









4,591





















4,550















Cost of revenues













(8,125









)





















(9,059









)











Cost of services









(4,739





)

















(6,070





)









Cost of products sold









(3,386





)

















(2,989





)











Gross profit













10,003

























9,690















Research and development expenses









(1,477





)

















(1,399





)









Sales and marketing expenses









(4,050





)

















(5,693





)









General and administrative expenses









(3,389





)

















(3,140





)









Other (expense)/income, net









(576





)

















70















Income/(loss) from operations













511

























(472









)











Interest income









13





















5













Interest expenses









(56





)

















(57





)











Income/(loss) before income tax













468

























(524









)











Income tax expenses









(21





)

















(87





)









Share of loss in equity method investment, net of tax









(17





)

















(3





)











Net income/(loss)













430

























(614









)













Attributable to:



































Equity holders of the Company









430





















(614





)









































Earnings/(loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares

































Basic









0.00





















(0.00





)









Diluted









0.00





















(0.00





)









































Earnings/(loss) per ADS (10 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS)

































Basic









0.01





















(0.02





)









Diluted









0.01





















(0.02





)









































Shares used in earnings/loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation:

































Basic









374,771,808





















376,228,536













Diluted









374,771,808





















376,228,536















































Net income/(loss)













430

























(614









)













Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax



































Foreign currency translation adjustment









218





















(12





)











Total comprehensive income/(loss)













648

























(626









)

































































UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands of US$)

















For the three months ended

















March 31,









2024

















March 31,









2025











Net cash generated from operating activities









1,939





















236













Net cash used in investing activities









(587





)

















(350





)









Net cash generated from financing activities









180





















976













Increase in cash and cash equivalents









1,532





















862













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period











23,371

























30,057















Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents









(199





)

















156















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period













24,704

























31,075





































































UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS









(In thousands of US$)

















For the three months ended

















March 31,









2024

















March 31,









2025













Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income





































Net income/(loss)













430





















(614









)











Add: share-based compensation









429

















329













fair value loss in other investments









401

















729













share of loss in equity method investment, net of tax









17

















3















Adjusted net income













1,277





















447





































































For the three months ended

























March 31,









2024

















March 31,









2025













Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA





































Net income/(loss)













430





















(614









)











Add:

































Interest expense









56

















57













Income tax expenses









21

















87













Depreciation and amortization









385

















773













EBITDA











892





















303















Add: share-based compensation









429

















329













fair value loss in other investments









401

















729













share of loss in equity method investment, net of tax









17

















3















Adjusted EBITDA













1,739





















1,364

















































