UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

UCLOUDLINK will report Q4 and full year 2024 results on March 13, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



HONG KONG, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, March 13, 2025.





Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time the same day.





Listeners may access the call by dialing:









International:





1-412-902-4272









US (Toll Free):





1-888-346-8982









UK (Toll Free)





0-800-279-9489









UK (Local Toll)





0-207-544-1375









Mainland China (Toll Free):





400-120-1203









Hong Kong (Toll Free):





800-905-945









Hong Kong (Local Toll):





852-3018-4992









Singapore (Toll Free):





800-120-6157









Australia (Toll Free):





1-800-121301





















Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



https://ir.ucloudlink.com



.





A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 20, 2025, by dialing:









US (Toll Free):





1-877-344-7529









International:





1-412-317-0088









Canada (Toll Free):





855-669-9658









Replay Passcode:





1521922























About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.







UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.







For more information, please contact:











UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.





Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory









Daniel Gao





Christian Arnell, Managing Director









Tel: +852-2180-6111





Tel: +852-2117-0861









E-mail:



ir@ucloudlink.com







E-mail:



ucloudlink@christensencomms.com





















