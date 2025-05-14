UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 21, 2025

UCLOUDLINK will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 21, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on May 21, 2025. Following the results, the management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed via various toll-free numbers in multiple regions. Listeners are encouraged to join the call early and can also access a live and archived webcast on the company's investor relations website. UCLOUDLINK is recognized as the leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, offering innovative products and services that enhance mobile data connectivity for users and operators through its cloud SIM technology.

Potential Positives

UCLOUDLINK is set to report its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating an upcoming transparency in financial performance which is crucial for investor confidence.



The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results, providing an opportunity for direct communication with analysts and investors, enhancing stakeholder engagement.



As the world’s first mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, UCLOUDLINK reinforces its innovative leadership in the telecommunications industry, which may attract further interest from potential partners and investors.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any notable financial achievements or positive metrics that could instill confidence among investors ahead of the upcoming financial results announcement.

The company is revealing its financial results in a context where prior performance or any significant developments have not been detailed in the release, potentially leading to negative speculation.

Having a scheduled conference call may indicate that the company is attempting to manage transparency, but it could also suggest that they anticipate questions about challenging results or circumstances.

FAQ

When will UCLOUDLINK report its Q1 2025 financial results?

UCLOUDLINK will report its unaudited financial results on May 21, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

How can I access the UCLOUDLINK Q1earnings call

Listeners can access the conference call by dialing the provided numbers or visiting the company website for a webcast.

What is UCLOUDLINK's main business model?

UCLOUDLINK operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, innovating in the sharing economy within telecommunications.

What technology does UCLOUDLINK leverage?

UCLOUDLINK employs innovative cloud SIM technology to enhance mobile data connectivity and user experience.

Who can I contact for investor relations at UCLOUDLINK?

For investor relations, you can contact Daniel Gao or Christian Arnell via the provided email addresses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $UCL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HONG KONG, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.





Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time the same day.





Listeners may access the call by dialing:









International:





1-412-902-4272









US (Toll Free):





1-888-346-8982









UK (Toll Free)





0-800-279-9489









UK (Local Toll)





0-207-544-1375









Mainland China (Toll Free):





400-120-1203









Hong Kong (Toll Free):





800-905-945









Hong Kong (Local Toll):





852-3018-4992









Singapore (Toll Free):





800-120-6157





















Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



https://ir.ucloudlink.com



.





A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 28, 2025, by dialing:









US (Toll Free):





1-877-344-7529









International:





1-412-317-0088









Canada (Toll Free):





855-669-9658









Replay Passcode:





8953824























About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.







UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.







For more information, please contact:











UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.





Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory









Daniel Gao





Christian Arnell, Managing Director









Tel: +852-2180-6111





Tel: +852-2117-0861









E-mail:



ir@ucloudlink.com







E-mail:



ucloudlink@christensencomms.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.