Ucloudlink Group Inc - ADR (UCL) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Ucloudlink Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 321.30% from the latest reported closing price of 2.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ucloudlink Group Inc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCL is 0.00%, a decrease of 21.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 1,158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 971K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 52K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCL by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 24.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCL by 41.23% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ucloudlink Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

