UCLOUDLINK Earnings Results: $UCL Reports Quarterly Earnings

UCLOUDLINK ($UCL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $25,960,000, beating estimates of $25,401,500 by $558,500.
UCLOUDLINK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of UCLOUDLINK stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 23,900 shares (+77.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,190
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 18,172 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,161
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 12,245 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,714
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,450
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 508 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,066
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 104 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
