UCLA Files $200 Million Suit Against Under Armour for Breach of Contract

The Los Angles arm of the University of California, better known as UCLA, is suing athletics apparel brand Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA). The school seeks $200 million in compensation, claiming Under Armour breached a sponsorship deal made in 2016 that would have paid the school $280 million over the course of 15 years.

The development is the latest chapter in a saga that began in June, when Under Armour informed UCLA it had "made the difficult decision to discontinue our partnership with UCLA," as the company has "been paying for marketing benefits that we have not received for an extended time period." That benefit is the use of Under Armour gear by the university's athletes, which promotes the brand to consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has largely shut down college sports.

Image source: Getty Images.

The suit will test U.S. courts' view of how the fallout from the pandemic should be distributed. The agreement included a "force majeure" clause that negates the deal if circumstances make it "impossible or impracticable" to fulfill. Epidemics weren't cited as such a factor, though the contract did suggest events like earthquakes, sabotage, acts of God, and regulatory acts as causes to cancel the deal. UCLA's filing submitted on Wednesday says nothing of the sort applies in this case. Rather, a statement from UCLA vice chancellor of strategic communications Mary Osako said "Under Armour is opportunistically using the global pandemic to try to walk away from a binding agreement it made in 2016 but no longer likes."

The school also says that had it known about the company's possible accounting missteps, it wouldn't have made the 2016 agreement.

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour (A Shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Under Armour (A Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Under Armour (A Shares) and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.