UCB's BIMZELX Demonstrates Sustained Complete Skin Clearance In Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - UCB announced the first presentations of BIMZELX (bimekizumab-bkzx) four-year efficacy and safety data in the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Analysis showed that through four years of bimekizumab treatment, over six out of ten patients achieved and maintained complete skin clearance, a clinically meaningful endpoint and outcome for patients.

The late-breaking platform presentation shared BIMZELX pooled data from treatment initiation through four years, showing that high rates of clinical and health-related quality-of-life responses were rapidly achieved and were maintained in the long-term.

Responder-analyses showed that approximately nine out of ten patients treated with BIMZELX who achieved greater than or equal to 90 percent improvement from baseline in the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI90) and over seven out of ten patients who achieved complete skin clearance (PASI100) at Week 16 maintained their responses to Year 4.

Pooled analysis from five Phase 3/3b studies showed that BIMZELX demonstrated good tolerability and a consistent safety profile with no new safety findings identified up to four years in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

