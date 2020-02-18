UCBI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.64, changing hands as low as $28.40 per share. United Community Banks Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UCBI's low point in its 52 week range is $23.21 per share, with $31.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.