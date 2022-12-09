Markets

UCB: Two Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab Meet Primary And Key Secondary Endpoints

December 09, 2022 — 07:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - UCB reported positive top-line results from two phase 3 studies, BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II, evaluating the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in adults with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa. The company said the top-line results showed that the two phase 3 studies met their primary and key secondary endpoints with statistical significance and consistent clinical relevance. The safety profile of bimekizumab in both studies was consistent with previously reported studies.

UCB said the results from these two studies will form the basis of global regulatory license applications for bimekizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa starting in third quarter 2023.

