UCB (XTRA:UNC) Price Target Increased by 15.85% to 300.70

The average one-year price target for UCB (XTRA:UNC) has been revised to 300,70 € / share. This is an increase of 15.85% from the prior estimate of 259,57 € dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 223,01 € to a high of 371,82 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.46% from the latest reported closing price of 230,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB. This is an decrease of 313 owner(s) or 99.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNC is 0.07%, an increase of 83.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.94% to 15K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 73.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNC by 52.14% over the last quarter.

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