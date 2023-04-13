UCB (UCBJY) Declares $0.73 Dividend

UCB said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.73 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $37.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCBJY is 0.03%, a decrease of 13.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.23% to 15K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.10% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for UCB is $54.57. The forecasts range from a low of $37.41 to a high of $69.20. The average price target represents an increase of 45.10% from its latest reported closing price of $37.61.

The projected annual revenue for UCB is $5,382MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 45.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBJY by 86.11% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 42.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBJY by 23.16% over the last quarter.

