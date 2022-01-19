UCB To Buy Zogenix For Up To US$1.9 Bln Or EUR 1.7 Bln

(RTTNews) - UCB (UCB), on Wednesday, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapies for rare diseases.

As per the terms of the agreement, UCB would commence a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Zogenix for a purchase price per share of US$26.00 in cash at closing, plus a contingent value right or CVR for a potential cash payment of US$2.00 upon EU approval by December 31, 2023, of FINTEPLA as an orphan medicine for treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or LGS.

The upfront consideration represents a 72% premium to Zogenix shares based on the 30-day volume weighted average closing stock price of Zogenix prior to signing. The total transaction is valued at up to about US$1.9 billion / €1.7 billion.

The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2022, would be financed by a combination of available cash resources and a new term loan. In addition to contributing to UCB's revenue growth after closing, the acquisition of Zogenix is expected to be accretive to UCB's earnings from 2023 onwards.

Further, the deal adds FINTEPLA to UCB's existing product line. FINTEPLA has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA and the European Medicines Agency or EMA and is under regulatory review in Japan, for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age and older.

Zogenix is also pursuing indications for the use of FINTEPLA in the treatment of seizures associated with additional rare epilepsies, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and CDKL Deficiency Disorder (CDD). Zogenix has submitted a Type II Variation Application to the EMA, and the U.S. FDA recently accepted for filing Zogenix's supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA, granting Priority Review, for LGS.

