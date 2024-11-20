UCB Reports FDA Approval Of BIMZELX In Moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

(RTTNews) - UCB announced the FDA has approved BIMZELX for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. The approval is supported by data from two Phase 3 studies, BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX in the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe HS.

The company noted that the milestone marks the fifth indication for BIMZELX in the U.S. BIMZELX was first approved in the U.S. in October 2023, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.