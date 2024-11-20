News & Insights

UCB Reports FDA Approval Of BIMZELX In Moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

November 20, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - UCB announced the FDA has approved BIMZELX for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. The approval is supported by data from two Phase 3 studies, BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX in the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe HS.

The company noted that the milestone marks the fifth indication for BIMZELX in the U.S. BIMZELX was first approved in the U.S. in October 2023, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

