Markets

UCB Reports 3 Year Data Showing Sustained Benefits Of BIMZELX In Hidradenitis Suppurativa

September 17, 2025 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UCB SA (UCBJY), Wednesday announced has released three-year results from its BE HEARD trials demonstrating that BIMZELX or bimekizumab-bkzx, the first and only approved therapy targeting both IL-17A and IL-17F, provided sustained symptom relief and was generally well tolerated in adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

The findings showed that improvements achieved after one year were maintained through three years, with more than 90 percent of patients sustaining HiSCR50 responses and half achieving complete resolution of nodules and abscesses.

Quality of life measures also improved, with 38 percent of patients reporting no impact from HS after three years. Outcomes were particularly strong in patients treated earlier after diagnosis.

Long-term safety remained consistent with earlier data, with no new signals observed. The results, presented at the 2025 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Paris, reinforce BIMZELX's potential as a durable treatment option for HS.

UCBJY is currently trading at $120.98, down $0.18 or 0.15 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UCBJY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.