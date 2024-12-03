UCB price target raised to EUR 230 from EUR 200 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Richard Vosser raised the firm’s price target on UCB (UCBJF) to EUR 230 from EUR 200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

