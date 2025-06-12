Markets
UCB To Invest In U.S. Biologics Facility With $5 Bln Economic Impact

June 12, 2025 — 11:00 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - UCB has unveiled plans to invest in a cutting-edge biologics manufacturing facility in the United States. This new site is designed to support the growing needs of U.S. patients and is projected to contribute approximately $5 billion in total economic impact.

The new facility is expected to create around 300 permanent, highly skilled direct jobs in biologics manufacturing and more than 500 jobs during construction. UCB is currently undertaking a comprehensive feasibility study to determine the ideal U.S. location, with a focus on regions that offer strong talent pipelines and innovation ecosystems.

