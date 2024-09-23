UCB: FDA Approves BIMZELX For Three New Indications - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UCB announced the FDA has approved BIMZELX for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis, adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation, and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis. With the new indications, BIMZELX is the first and only IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of four chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

"The approval of BIMZELX in the U.S. across three new indications highlights the clinical benefit of dual inhibition of both IL-17A and IL-17F for patients, and provides an opportunity for more people living with chronic inflammatory diseases to achieve meaningful outcomes," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Head of Patient Impact and Chief Commercial Officer, UCB.

