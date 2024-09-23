News & Insights

BioTech
UCB

UCB: FDA Approves BIMZELX For Three New Indications - Quick Facts

September 23, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UCB announced the FDA has approved BIMZELX for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis, adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation, and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis. With the new indications, BIMZELX is the first and only IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of four chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

"The approval of BIMZELX in the U.S. across three new indications highlights the clinical benefit of dual inhibition of both IL-17A and IL-17F for patients, and provides an opportunity for more people living with chronic inflammatory diseases to achieve meaningful outcomes," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Head of Patient Impact and Chief Commercial Officer, UCB.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.