Markets
BIIB

UCB & Biogen : Phase 3 Trial Of Dapirolizumab Pegol In Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Meets Main Goal

June 12, 2025 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UCB (UCB) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) presented additional detailed results from the Phase 3 PHOENYCS GO study evaluating dapirolizumab pegol (DZP), a novel Fc-free anti-CD40L drug candidate. In the study, dapirolizumab pegol demonstrated significant clinical improvements in disease activity in people living with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

According to the company, dapirolizumab pegol showed consistent improvements in fatigue, a common and debilitating symptom of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

At Week 48, more individuals receiving dapirolizumab pegol experienced no or low disease activity compared to standard of care with differences observed as early as Week 12.

The company noted that the safety profile of dapirolizumab pegol was generally favorable. The safety results were consistent with previous dapirolizumab pegol studies and with that in study participants with systemic lupus erythematosus receiving an immunomodulator.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB
UCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.