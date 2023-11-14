UCB Announces U.S. Availability Of BIMZELX To Treat Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company UCB (UCB) announced Tuesday the commercial availability of BIMZELX in the United States for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

BIMZELX was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 17, 2023. It is the first and only IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

BIMZELX is available as an autoinjector and a pre-filled syringe and it may be administered subcutaneously by a healthcare professional, or a patient may self-inject after proper training.

BIMZELX is the first and only approved psoriasis treatment designed to selectively inhibit two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes - interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F).

The approval of BIMZELX is supported by data from three Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, placebo and/or active comparator-controlled trials (BE READY, BE VIVID, and BE SURE), which evaluated the efficacy and safety of BIMZELX in 1,480 adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

