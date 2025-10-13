Markets

UCB Announces Promising Study Results For Investigational TK2 Deficiency Therapy

October 13, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - According to results from a multicenter study published by Neurology, UCB SA (UCBJY) showed on Monday, that its investigational pyrimidine nucleoside therapy has the potential to greatly increase survival in patients with thymidine kinase 2 deficiency, an extremely rare mitochondrial disease.

The therapy was linked to a 95 percent reduction in the risk of death, with no deaths among treated patients and a 58 percent mortality rate among untreated individuals.

The company's dedication to improving care for underserved rare disease communities is demonstrated by the possibility that UCB's therapy, which is presently undergoing regulatory review in the US and the EU, will be the first approved treatment for TK2d in patients whose symptoms began at or before the age of 12.

UCBJY is currently trading at $150.50, up $1.57 or 1.05 percent on the OTC Markets.

