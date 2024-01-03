UCB Announces Commercial Availability Of Zilbrysq In U.S. To Treat Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company UCB announced Wednesday that ZILBRYSQ (zilucoplan) is now available in the U.S. for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive.

ZILBRYSQ was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 17, 2023.

ZILBRYSQ is available by prescription as a ready-to-use pre-filled syringe that is a once-daily administration. Healthcare providers who prescribe ZILBRYSQ must enroll in the ZILBRYSQ REMS because of the risk of serious meningococcal infections.

Myasthenia gravis is a rare, chronic, autoimmune neuromuscular disease, which is characterized by muscle weakness that worsens after periods of activity and improves after periods of rest.

