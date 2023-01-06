UCB : Rozanolixizumab BLA For Treatment Of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Filed With FDA

(RTTNews) - UCB said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's filing to review a Biologic License Application or BLA for its investigational treatment rozanolixizumab, and that the Agency has granted Priority Review.

Rozanolixizumab is a subcutaneous (SC) monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) for the treatment of adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetycholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.

The FDA Priority Review designation follows the recent European Medicines Agency (EMA) validation of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for rozanolixizumab for the treatment of adults with AChR or MuSK antibody positive gMG who require treatment in addition to steroids or non-steroidal immunosuppressants.

UCB expects to receive feedback from both the FDA and EMA during the second quarter of 2023.

The Priority Review BLA and the MAA are based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 MycarinG study (NCT03971422), in which rozanolixizumab demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in MG-specific outcomes in patients with AChR MuSK antibody positive MG.

