UCB : Five-year Data On Bimekizumab In Treatment Of Ankylosing Spondylitis Shows Improvements

(RTTNews) - UCB announced new long-term data from the Bimzelx (bimekizumab) Phase 2b study BE AGILE and its open-label extension. Patients with ankylosing spondylitis treated with Bimzelx, an IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, showed sustained improvements in signs and symptoms, disease activity, physical function, and health-related quality of life for up to five years, with a consistent safety profile through five years of treatment.

The data are being presented this week at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2023 in San Diego, November 10-15.

Bimzelx is not approved in the U.S. for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis. In the U.S., the efficacy and safety of Bimzelx for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis have not been established. In the U.S., Bimzelx is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

