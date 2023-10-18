UCB : FDA Approves Bimzelx For Treatment Of Moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis In Adults

(RTTNews) - UCB said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bimzelx or bimekizumab-bkzx for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Bimzelx is the first and only approved psoriasis treatment designed to selectively inhibit two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes - interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F).

"With BIMZELX now approved for psoriasis, we will move forward rapidly to submit applications for additional indications in the U.S.," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB.

UCB expects global peak sales for Bimzelx of at least 4 billion euros.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.