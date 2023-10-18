News & Insights

Markets

UCB : FDA Approves Bimzelx For Treatment Of Moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis In Adults

October 18, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UCB said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bimzelx or bimekizumab-bkzx for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Bimzelx is the first and only approved psoriasis treatment designed to selectively inhibit two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes - interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F).

"With BIMZELX now approved for psoriasis, we will move forward rapidly to submit applications for additional indications in the U.S.," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB.

UCB expects global peak sales for Bimzelx of at least 4 billion euros.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.