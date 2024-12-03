News & Insights

UCapital24 S.p.A. Announces Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

December 03, 2024 — 02:48 pm EST

UCapital24 SpA Class A (IT:U24) has released an update.

UCapital24 S.p.A. has called for an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on December 19 and 20, 2024, to discuss a proposed capital increase by issuing up to 10 million new ordinary shares. The meeting will address the company’s financial measures under Article 2446 of the Civil Code, allowing shareholders to exercise their voting rights through proxies. Shareholders can also submit questions and proposals related to the meeting agenda.

