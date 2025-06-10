Stocks
$UBX stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 10, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$UBX stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,393,186 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $UBX:

$UBX Insider Trading Activity

$UBX insiders have traded $UBX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALEXANDER HIEU NGUYEN (CLO and Head of Ops) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,970 shares for an estimated $21,019.
  • ANIRVAN GHOSH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 642 shares for an estimated $1,431
  • LYNNE MARIE SULLIVAN (CFO & Head of Corp. Dev.) sold 153 shares for an estimated $341

$UBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $UBX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

