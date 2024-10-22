UBTECH Robotics Announces New H Share Placement

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H (HK:9880) has released an update.

UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd has announced a new placement of 5,060,000 H shares, representing approximately 1.19% of the enlarged share capital. The Placing Agents will act on a best effort basis to secure subscribers for these shares, which will be issued under a general mandate. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

