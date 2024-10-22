News & Insights

Stocks

UBTECH Robotics Announces New H Share Placement

October 22, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H (HK:9880) has released an update.

UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd has announced a new placement of 5,060,000 H shares, representing approximately 1.19% of the enlarged share capital. The Placing Agents will act on a best effort basis to secure subscribers for these shares, which will be issued under a general mandate. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

For further insights into HK:9880 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.