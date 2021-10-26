UBS’s U.S. wealth management push lacks oomph

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers has found an underwhelming answer to his U.S. wealth management conundrum. The Swiss bank will lend more to rich clients and recruit new ones through a digital service. It might be better off bulking up or selling out.

The Dutchman’s plans, unveiled alongside third-quarter results on Tuesday, envisage UBS offering more mortgages and business loans to U.S. wealth customers through its existing network of financial advisers. Separately, Hamers will launch a mobile app to target so-called affluent clients, those with assets worth $250,000 to $2 million.

The push should help boost margins in one of UBS’s least profitable businesses. The Americas unit of the bank’s wealth management division reported a 20% third-quarter pre-tax profit margin on Tuesday, less than half what the Swiss, European and Asian bits make on average.

That’s because U.S. financial advisers are paid according to a market standard with hefty commissions for selling products like mutual funds. If UBS offered a fixed salary and bonus, as in other parts of the world, the advisers would take their clients to another firm. Hamers’ plan to offer more banking products like mortgages, and bypass advisers entirely through an online offering, could weaken their bargaining power.

The problem is that he’s hardly the only bank CEO targeting rich Americans. Behemoths like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have been trying to boost their share of revenue from fee-based businesses like wealth management for years. Morgan Stanley is arguably furthest ahead, following last year’s acquisition of digital broker E*Trade, which gave it a tried and tested trading app and 5.2 million client accounts.

One option is to mimic Morgan Stanley by buying an E*Trade rival. But a potential target like Interactive Brokers has a market capitalisation of $31 billion – half of UBS’s equity value – and trades at a punchy 99 times expected earnings for next year. Alternatively, Hamers could sell the U.S. unit to Goldman or another bank that’s eager to beef up. That would mean retreating from the world’s biggest wealth management market. But Hamers could probably extract a premium valuation for a business that has relatively little overlap with the rest of his bank. When it comes to wealthy Americans, it’s better to go big or go home.

- UBS on Oct. 26 said it generated $9.1 billion of revenue in the third quarter of 2021, up 2% from the same period a year earlier. Pre-tax profit rose by 11% to $2.9 billion.

- The biggest absolute increase was in the bank’s wealth management business, where pre-tax profit rose 43% year-on-year to $1.5 billion.

- Chief Executive Ralph Hamers unveiled plans to launch a digital wealth management product for so-called mass affluent customers in the Americas. That service would be delivered online, rather than through its current network of U.S. financial advisers.

- Hamers also said he wants to boost “core banking” revenue in the Americas, including by increasing lending and deposit-taking.

- UBS shares were up 1.5% to 16.61 Swiss francs as of 0735 GMT on Oct. 26.

