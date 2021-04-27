UBS’s benchmark is across Atlantic not across town

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers is “reimagining the power of investing”. Shareholders may get a different vibe from the Swiss bank’s first quarter results on Tuesday. The risk for the $55 billion Zurich-based group is that Hamers’ tenure suffers from a surfeit of verbiage and a shortage of verbs – namely, cut.

Compared with scandal-stricken Credit Suisse, UBS is sitting pretty. It trades at 96% of forward tangible book value, using Refinitiv data and Monday’s closing prices, against 58% for its cross-town rival. Surging wealth-management fees helped it to a 14% return on tangible equity in the first quarter.

Hamers may feel that a smooth-running machine can be left to purr contentedly. Perhaps that’s why the first stage of his strategic update focused on squishier goals, such as convening “THE global ecosystem for investing where thought leadership is impactful”. Around $1 billion of cost cuts by 2023 will be reinvested in the business, and he’ll release new financial targets early next year.

Before doing so, Hamers might want to consider his choice of benchmark. UBS indeed leaves Credit Suisse and other European rivals in the dust. But it still trades at a super-sized discount to U.S. peers Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, whose respective share prices are 203% and 137% of forward tangible book value. The most conspicuous difference is cost. Operating expenses will eat up 76% of UBS’ revenue over the next three years, using median Refinitiv estimates, compared with 64% on average for Morgan and Goldman.

The Atlantic chasm is partly unbridgeable. U.S. banks benefit from a bigger home market, higher interest rates and busier capital markets, all of which lead to higher revenue and therefore lower proportional expenses. Yet Hamers isn’t entirely off the hook: forecast 2021 operating expenses are also high relative to regulatory capital, at 61% of common equity Tier 1 compared with 43% on average for the Americans.

No one wants to take over a new job and immediately start firing people. Far more enjoyable to kick around grand phrases like “connecting people for a better world”. Yet as Hamers develops his new strategy this year, he should remember that reimagining the Swiss banks’ cost base might deliver more tangible benefits.

CONTEXT NEWS

- UBS on April 27 reported $8.7 billion of revenue for the first quarter of 2021 – a 10% year-on-year rise. Pre-tax profit rose by 14% to $2.3 billion.

- The biggest divisional rise in absolute terms was in the Swiss bank’s wealth management unit, where pre-tax profit of $1.4 billion was 16% higher than in the first quarter of 2020.

- New Chief Executive Ralph Hamers unveiled a new corporate purpose for the company: “Reimagining the power of investing. Connecting people for a better world”. He also pledged to cut $1 billion of costs by 2023 and reinvest the savings in measures to boost growth.

- UBS incurred a $774 million loss during the first quarter after one of its prime brokerage clients, widely reported to be Archegos Capital Management, defaulted on margin calls.

- UBS shares were trading at 13.8 Swiss francs as of 0757 GMT, down 2%.

