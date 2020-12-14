UBSI Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, United Bankshares Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.69% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $118,696,293 worth of UBSI shares.

United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by United Bankshares Inc is $1.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/10/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UBSI, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

UBSI operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).

