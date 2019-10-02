UBSI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.55, changing hands as low as $36.46 per share. United Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.16 per share, with $39.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.