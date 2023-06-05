News & Insights

Stocks

UBS: takeover of Credit Suisse to close as early as June 12

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

June 05, 2023 — 12:46 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, June 5 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S said on Monday it will complete its takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S "as early as June 12", creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion following a government-backed rescue earlier this year.

"UBS expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as 12 June 2023. At that time, Credit Suisse Group AG will be merged into UBS Group AG," UBS said in a statement.

Completion is subject to the registration statement, which covers shares to be delivered, being declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and to satisfaction, or waiver by UBS, of other remaining closing conditions, it added.

Switzerland's no. 1 bank agreed on March 19 to pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.37 billion)and assume up to 5 billion francs in losses for its smaller Swiss rival after a collapse in customer confidence brought it to the brink of collapse, prompting the Swiss authorities to act to stave off a broader banking crisis.

($1 = 0.8889 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.