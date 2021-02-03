UBS wraps up 2018-2021 share buyback programme

UBS Group completed on Tuesday its 2018-2021 share repurchase programme, buying back just over 4% of its registered share capital that it plans to cancel if shareholders approve, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

It announced a new buyback programme last month.

