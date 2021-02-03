UBS wraps up 2018-2021 share buyback programme

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S completed on Tuesday its 2018-2021 share repurchase programme, buying back just over 4% of its registered share capital that it plans to cancel if shareholders approve, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

It announced a new buyback programme last month.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.