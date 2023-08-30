News & Insights

UBS winds down Credit Suisse Global Markets business - client letter

August 30, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said it will reduce the volume of new markets business from Sept. 22 while UBS UBSG.S integrates its former rival, the bank said in a letter sent to clients, as the 166-year-old firm winds down trading in global securities.

Increases in positions, or maturity extensions, will now not be possible for clients at Credit Suisse, which trades a wide variety of assets from stocks to currencies.

Existing positions will continue to be serviced.

"Going forward, UBS shall focus on consolidating new client activity through UBS legal entities," the letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.

The move is a further step along UBS's tricky path to absorbing its fallen rival in the first-ever merger of two global systematically important banks.

UBS will report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, its first results since taking over Credit Suisse earlier this year.

