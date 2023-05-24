News & Insights

UBS will have 'incredibly high bar' on Credit Suisse staff it takes on - chairman

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 24, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S will have an "incredibly high bar" on investment banking staff it takes on from Credit Suisse CSGN.S following the merger, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said on Wednesday.

Kelleher told a WSJ event in London he wanted to maintain the culture at UBS following the takeover of its stricken Swiss rival, saying it was clear that the investment bank at Credit Suisse was "out of control."

UBS has said it aimed to finalise the deal in coming weeks while the full integration of Switzerland's top two lenders could take three to four years.

