UBS, Wealthfront To Terminate Merger Agreement

(RTTNews) - UBS and Wealthfront have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, initially announced 26 January 2022, under which Wealthfront was to be acquired by UBS Americas in $1.4 billion deal.

UBS will purchase a $69.7 million note convertible into Wealthfront shares.

UBS said it remains committed to its growth plans in the US and will continue the build-out of its digital wealth management offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.