Markets
UBS

UBS, Wealthfront To Terminate Merger Agreement

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UBS and Wealthfront have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, initially announced 26 January 2022, under which Wealthfront was to be acquired by UBS Americas in $1.4 billion deal.

UBS will purchase a $69.7 million note convertible into Wealthfront shares.

UBS said it remains committed to its growth plans in the US and will continue the build-out of its digital wealth management offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular